Aug 17, 2021, 8:30 PM

Tehran's ELECOMP 2021 canceled

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – Iran International Electronic, Computer, and E-Commerce Exhibition (ELECOPMP) 2021 will not be held due to the pandemic.

The 26th edition of the event was also canceled last year.

ELECOMP is the greatest commercial event in Iran’s market of electronics and computer products and services. Since its first edition in 1995, the event has been providing a unique opportunity for businesses to increase their share of this huge and ever-growing market.

The exhibition used to showcase a wide range of products in electronics, computers, and IT industries, including software, hardware, computer games, website and blogs, e-banking, security systems, data protection, network and infrastructure, mobile phones, intelligent board, printers, etc.

The event was meant to present new discoveries and technologies and provide a proper context for benchmarking, attracting investments, partners, human resources, and access to facilitating services.

