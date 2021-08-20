Amir-Abdollahian:

Iran, China can coop. jointly in Afghanistan

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran and Beijing, under the strategic partnership document, can have joint cooperation at different levels in Afghanistan.

Yu Xiao Yong, China's Special Representative for Afghanistan, met and held talks with Hossein Amir Abdullahian, Special Assistant to the Iranian Parliament’s Speaker and Director General of International Affairs of the Parliament, discussing bilateral relations and recent developments in Afghanistan.

From nationalizing Iran oil to CIA-backed evil coup of 1953

n Aug.1953, colonial powers, whose interests had been threatened by the nationalization of the oil industry, plotted a coup against Iranian Prime Minister Mosaddegh so as appoint their own puppet to control the oil-rich Iran.

The decades-old hostilities between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the west can be traced in several conspiracies that all had in creating a constant distrust against colonial powers such as the United State and the United Kingdom.

Growing bilateral trust reflected by Iran-China Strategic doc

The growing trust between Iran and China was well reflected in the comprehensive strategic partnership document, the Iranian Foreign minister said on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Iran-China diplomatic ties.

Addressing his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in a message, the Iranian Foreign Minister congratulated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Beijing to him, the Chinese government, and the civilized nation.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "I am very pleased that on such a day, We are witnessing many achievements that have created a great platform for deepening cooperation between the two countries at bilateral, regional and international levels."

'Resistance to oppression, struggles for freedom continue'

Referring to a quote of the third Shia Imam about struggling for freedom, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that resistance to oppression and struggles for freedom continue across the globe.

In a tweet on Wednesday, The Zionists are well aware that the Islamic Republic of Iran's response to their threats is painful and many advanced point-to-point missiles are awaiting them, an Iranian parliament member stressed.

The position of the Zionist regime in the world has never been so weak, the Iranian lawmaker said, adding, "All freedom-seeking people of the world know that what is happening in the Occupied Territories of Palestine is contrary to all human principles."

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote, "Despite the wishes of a long line of oppressors, the battle against tyranny did not end in Karbala, or in 670 CE."

Iran response to Zionists' threats painful: MP

Iran, Russia discuss regional developments

The Iranian envoy to Moscow and the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister discussed developments in the region, including the situation in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon.

A meeting was held between, Kazem Jalali, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Moscow and Mikhail Leonidovich Bogdanov Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Representative of the President of Russia for West Asia.

Coronavirus death toll in Iran tops 100,255

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 31,266 COVID-19 infections and 564 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

According to the statement released on Thursday by the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 4,587,683 with the death toll standing at 100,255.

Over the last 24 hours, 31,266 new cases of COVID-19 infection were detected, 4,603 of whom required hospitalization, according to the Health Ministry.

Russian naval ships welcomed by Iranian Northern Fleet

Upon their arrival to Iranian waters in Anzali port on Thursday, Russian naval vessels were welcomed by the Northern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Three Russian naval vessels arrived in Iran's northern Anzali Port on Thursday to participate in the International Sea Cup.

The sixth edition of the Bandar Anzali International Sea Cup will host the vessels from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Russia on the Caspian Sea, and about 400 personnel will take part in the competition.

International Sea Cup in the buoyancy section include the stages of surface shooting, aerial shooting, containment of buoy at sea, and injury control.

