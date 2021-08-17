Most number of proposed ministers to gain parl. approval: MP

Speaking to Mehr correspondent, Hujjat al-Islam Mohammad Sabzi said that President Raeisi has relied on the young generation when he introduced the list of his ministers to the parliament, saying that the proposed minister are from the young generation, competent and revolutionary.

Sabzi said that a majority of the proposed ministers are expected to win a vote of confidence in parliament.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker added that only the proposed ministers of education, energy, sports and youth are not likely to secure parliament's confidence.

He stressed the need for parliament to throw its support behind the new cabinet in line with the interest of the establishment and the country/

