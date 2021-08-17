Iran to do its best for Afghanistan's stability: Raeisi

Calling security, stability and prosperity the right of the Afghan people, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi said that Iran will do its best for stability in this country.

Referring to the recent developments in Afghanistan, Raeisi said, "The military defeat and the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan should become an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in this country."

He made the remarks on Monday while discussing the latest Afghan developments with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

IAEA reports Iranian progress on uranium metal

Iran has made progress in its work on enriched uranium metal, the UN nuclear watchdog said in a report to member states on Monday.

Iran has made progress in its work on enriched uranium metal, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states on Monday seen by Reuters.

"On 14 August 2021, the Agency verified ... that Iran had used 257 g of uranium enriched up to 20% U-235 in the form of UF4 (uranium tetrafluoride) to produce 200 g of uranium metal-enriched up to 20% U-235," the IAEA said, adding that this was step three in a four-step plan by Iran. The fourth includes producing a reactor fuel plate.

Iran calls on intl. community to help displaced Afghans

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday said that the international community must pay attention to the new fluxes of displaced Afghans amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly hopes that the lives, property and honor of all individuals, especially unarmed civilians, during the recent rapid developments in Afghanistan will be protected from any aggression and that all parties will show restraint and foresight in this regard and not allow the geography of Afghanistan to be used by violent groups," Saeed Khatibzadeh Foreign Ministry Spokesman, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said.

Zarif:

Afghan displaced people important issue in pandemic situation

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif called the issue of displaced people in the recent developments in Afghanistan one of the most important and necessary issues which needs serious attention, especially in the pandemic situation.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in his meeting with the Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Yue Xiaoyong on Monday.

Afghanistan proves failure of US "imported democracy": MP

A Russian senator has said that the current situation in Afghanistan has proven the failure of the "imported democracy" as supported by the United States.

The chairman of Council of the Russian Federation Committee on Information Policy Alexei Pushkov said that the current situation in Afghanistan "the revenge of history" on the theory of modernity and the world, and noted that this is a catastrophic situation for the United States which proved the failure of liberalism.

923 kg of drugs seized, 4 smugglers arrested in SE Iran

The Sistan and Baluchestan police commander announced the arrest of 4 smugglers and the confiscation of 923 kilograms of illicit drugs in an armed clash.

The Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchistan Province Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri broke the news on Monday, saying that the police forces of the province obtained clues about the transfer of drug shipments from the southern parts of the province to the northern provinces of the country.

Iran cancels all flights to Afghanistan: Spokesman

A spokesman for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization announced the postponement of all flights between Iran and Afghanistan until further notice.

The spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization of Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh told reporters on Monday afternoon, "Kabul Airport Flight Control Center has announced that it is not possible to travel to this country by air due to the fact that the controller system of this airport is out of service and has become Un Control."

Army air defense constantly monitoring territorial borders

Stating that the Army will not spare any effort to ensure the security of the country, the Deputy Commander of Iranian Army Air Defense said that the armed forces are constantly monitoring the country's territorial borders.

Referring to the recent unrest in Afghanistan, Brigadier-General Ali Reza Elhami said that Iranians should not be worried about the security of the country's borders. "The powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran, especially the army air defense forces, are constantly monitoring the country's territorial borders."

