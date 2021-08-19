'Ghani's mission was to hand over Afghanistan to Taliban'

A Member of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the Iranian Parliament said Ashraf Ghani's mission was to hand over the country to the Taliban and to obey the US' orders.

The Iranian MP, who is a former Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Fada-Hossein Maleki told Mehr News Agency that Ghani betrayed himself by selling himself to the Americans and fleeing Afghanistan.

The Afghan army has shown a lot of courage in recent years, but unfortunately in the case of the Taliban, the army did not do anything, which was due to Ghani's betrayal.

Any occupation to end in 'humiliating dismissal'

Reacting to the recent developments in Afghanistan, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) named the end of any occupation a 'humiliating dismissal'.

He tweeted on Wed., "The end of any occupation is a humiliating dismissal. The fate that befell the United States in Vietnam, #Afghanistan and Iraq is also the inevitable fate of the occupying Zionist regime."

Azeri naval vessels dock at Anzali Port

Two Azeri naval vessels docked at Iran's northern Anzali Port on Wed. to participate in the International Sea Cup.

As reported, two Russian vessels are also on their way to Anzali.

Kazakhstani vessels entered Iranian waters on August 16 as the first vessels to participate in the International Sea Cup.

Iran reacts to latest report of IAEA

The spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry reacted to the latest IAEA report, noting that the nuclear programs and actions of Iran are in full compliance with the NPT and Iran's commitments.

Saeed Khatibzaded said, "Iran's compensatory JCPOA measures have been under the framework of the nuclear deal."

"The scaling down procedure has been in response to the widespread violation of the JCPOA and Resolution 2231 by the United States and the non-full compliance of other JCPOA parties, especially the three European countries, to their obligations," he added.

Iran freestyle wrestlers win 2 gold, 1 bronze

Iranian freestyle wrestlers managed to win two gold and one bronze medal in the 2021 edition of the World Junior Championships underway in Russia.

Iran’s Erfan Elahi won the gold medal of 70kg after defeating Dzhabrail Gadzhiev of Azerbaijan in the final bout on Tuesday night. Russia’s Stanislav Svinoboev and Bryce Andonian of the USA claimed bronze medals in this category.

39,174 infections, 583 deaths in 24hr

According to the latest announcement by the Iranian Health Ministry, 39,174 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country since Tuesday.

The virus has claimed 583 more lives in Iran bringing the death toll to 99,691.

The statement put the total vaccination jabs at over 21 million, noting that over 5 million people have already received the second dose.

Raeisi discusses bilateral ties, Afghanistan with Xi, Putin

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi held separate phone conversations with his Russian and Chinese counterparts on Wednesday.

Speaking to Russian President Putin, Raeisi emphasised that we are determined to promote friendly and comprehensive relations between the two countries in a way that will become a successful model for neighbourly relations. "We have a serious will to finalise the comprehensive document of Iran-Russia cooperation as soon as possible".

Speaking to his Chinese counterpart Xin Xinping, Raeisi hailed China's stance against unilateralism and appreciated China's support for Iran in international arenas including the JCPOA and Iran's joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Expressing appreciation to China for providing Coronavirus vaccines to Iran, Raeisi hoped that the delivery of the purchased vaccine would be facilitated.

