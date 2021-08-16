  1. Politics
Iran, China discuss Afghan developments

Iran, China discuss Afghan developments

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Chinese Special Envoy for Afghanistan Affairs Yue Xiaoyong in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and latest developments in Afghanistan.

Concurrent with the fall of Kabul to Taliban and rising concerns about the critical situation in Afghanistan, movements and consultations between countries have intensified to prevent escalating insecurity and resolving the crisis in the country.

Accordingly, Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly emphasized the need for dialogue between Afghan groups to resolve the country's crisis and for this reason. Tehran has hosted a meeting in this regard with representatives of Afghan government and Taliban in the recent weeks.

