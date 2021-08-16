  1. Politics
Shamkhani:

Iran voices support for people of Afghanistan, their will

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Reacting to the recent developments in Afghanistan, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) said that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to support Afghan people and their will as in the past 40 years.

In a tweet on Monday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, "During a visit to #Kabul in 2019, I had a challenging meeting with the President of #Afghanistan. Today, their Defense Minister's sorrowful remarks translated effects of the 20-year occupation by US."

“As in the last 40 years, we support the people of Afghanistan & their will,” he added.

The Taliban effectively sealed their control of Afghanistan on Sunday, pouring into the capital, Kabul, and meeting little resistance as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the government collapsed.

