Iran voices support for people of Afghanistan, their will

In a tweet on Monday, Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani wrote, "During a visit to #Kabul in 2019, I had a challenging meeting with the President of #Afghanistan. Today, their Defense Minister's sorrowful remarks translated effects of the 20-year occupation by US."

“As in the last 40 years, we support the people of Afghanistan & their will,” he added.

The Taliban effectively sealed their control of Afghanistan on Sunday, pouring into the capital, Kabul, and meeting little resistance as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the government collapsed.

