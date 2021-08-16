US embassy behind chaos in Lebanon

Addressing Hezbollah’s Ashura mourning ceremony in Beirut’s Dahiyeh via a televised speech on Sunday night, Nasrallah pointed out that the US administration is planning to lead Lebanon and Iraq into a case of anarchy, shedding light on the vandals who sabotage public properties upon the orders of the US embassy in Beirut.

According to Al-Manar, he offered condolences to the Lebanese Army Command and the families of Akkar blast martyrs, hoping Allah grants the wounded a speedy recovery and underscoring the Resistance Party’s readiness to dispatch aids to those aggrieved by the tragedy which had occurred earlier on the same day.

Nasrallah denounced the acts of politicizing the incident and trading accusations among the political parties.

He also called for a speedy cabinet formation, away from the partisan interests and demands, highlighting the importance of the new government in addressing the economic crisis in the country.

The Hezbollah chief also indicated that the Lebanese authorities have failed to address the fuel oil crisis in Lebanon and abandoned the people suffering at the gas stations, highlighting the role of greedy oil firms and those who were involved in enhancing the black market trade.

Stressing that hoarding gasoline in the residential areas is a criminal act, Nasrallah stressed that seizing oil trucks, as committed by some citizens, is religiously forbidden.

Meanwhile, Nasrallah confirmed Hezbollah will certainly bring the Iranian fuel oil, adding that Iran’s leadership informed his eminence about its readiness to provide any kind of help.

He also called on the pro-US political parties in Lebanon to scrutinize the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, stressing it shows how the Americans betray their allies, and, accordingly, can never protect Lebanon from the Israeli enemy.

Hezbollah leader emphasized that the Army-People-Resistance formula can protect Lebanon in face of the Israeli and Takfiri enemies, recalling, on the eighth anniversary of Ruwais (Dahiyeh) blast, how the Resistance struck the terrorists in their strongholds in the barrens and Syria.

Finally, Nasrallah affirmed that Lebanon must be independent economically, underscoring the role of the productive (agricultural and industrial) sectors in sustaining Lebanon’s economic situation, instead of relying on the donations and remaining controlled by the donors.

MAH/PR