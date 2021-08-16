Iran to do its best for Afghanistan's stability: Raeisi

Referring to the recent developments in Afghanistan, Raeisi said, "The military defeat and the withdrawal of the US from Afghanistan should become an opportunity to restore life, security and lasting peace in this country."

He made the remarks on Monday while discussing the latest Afghan developments with the Iranian Foreign Minister.

He called security, stability and prosperity the right of the Afghan people, saying, "Iran will do its best for stability, which is Afghanistan's first need today, and as a neighbor and brother country, invites all groups to reach a national agreement."

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes that the rule of the will of the oppressed people of Afghanistan has always been a source of security and stability, the President added, noting, "By conscious monitoring of developments in this country, Iran is committed to its neighborly relations with Afghanistan."

ZZ/5282670