Aug 16, 2021, 2:20 PM

Reports say Ghani in Oman to escape to US

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The exact location of the fugitive Afghan president is unknown, but he is said to have traveled to Oman to escape to the United States.

The Taliban effectively sealed their control of Afghanistan on Sunday, pouring into the capital, Kabul, and meeting little resistance as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, the government collapsed.

It was initially reported that Ghani along with National Security Adviser Hamdullah Muhib and head of the administrative office of President, Fazel Mahmood Fazli left Afghanistan for Tajikistan. But Dushanbe denied that.

It was then said that he had traveled to Uzbekistan.

Ghani has been accused of treason by Afghans and presently, no official information is available from his location.

Afghanistan Defence Minister Bismillah Mohammadi, in a tweet apparently referring to President Ashraf Ghani and his associates, lamented that they "tied our hands behind our backs and sold the homeland, damn the rich man and his gang".

Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, in a video clip, said that Ghani left Afghanistan.

He said that he left the people of Afghanistan in mess and misery and he will be judged in futurity.

