Aug 11, 2021, 1:02 PM

Leader calls COVID outbreak first, most urgent issue in Iran

TEHRAN, Aug. 11 (MNA) – Referring to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei called it the first and most urgent issue in Iran.

Emphasizing the decisive performance of duties and decisions in order to deal with the disease, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed important recommendations and points for the officials and the people.

This item will be updated ...

