COVID-19 infects 42,541, kills 536 in Iran in 24 hours

The statistics released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 pandemic claimed the lives of 536 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 95,647 people.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has increased as compared to yesterday from 39,139 to 42,541 bringing the total detected cases to 4,281,217.

Also, 3,618,224 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, 6,932 patients with COVID-19 are being treated in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country.

So far, 26,790,150 COVID-19 tests to detect infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

