MASHHAD, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The plan for vaccination of people against coronavirus, COVID-19, started at mosques in suburb of holy shrine city of Mashhad, Khorasan Razavi province on Tue.

In addition to vaccinating people against coronavirus disease, outpatient medical services are also offered to the coronavirus patients at mosques of the shrine city of Mashhad. The Plan was named after the memory of Iran's martyred commander Gen. Qassem Soleimani.