Aibak as 6th Afghanistan provincial capital falls to Taliban

Talking to the AFP news agency, Samangan’s deputy provincial governor confirmed the fall of the Aibak to the Taliban.

Samangan is the fifth northern province in Afghanistan that fall to the armed group in just four days since Friday.

Meanwhile, the UN's agency for children, UNICEF, in a statement on Monday said that 27 children were killed and 136 more were wounded in ongoing fighting in Kandahar, Khost and Paktia provinces in the last 72 hours, Afghan ToloNews said.

According to the agency, 20 children were killed and 130 more were wounded in Kandahar; 2 children were killed and 3 more were wounded in Khost; 5 children were killed and 3 more were wounded in Paktia in the last 72 hours.

representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting n Wednesday, August 10 in Doha as the Taliban are gaining momentum by seizing provincial capitals.

