  1. Politics
Aug 9, 2021, 9:00 PM

Aibak as 6th Afghanistan provincial capital falls to Taliban

Aibak as 6th Afghanistan provincial capital falls to Taliban

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Taliban militants on Monday captured Aibak, the capital of Samangan in the north as the sixth provincial capital that falls to the group so far.

Talking to the AFP news agency, Samangan’s deputy provincial governor confirmed the fall of the Aibak to the Taliban. 

Samangan is the fifth northern province in Afghanistan that fall to the armed group in just four days since Friday. 

Meanwhile, the UN's agency for children, UNICEF, in a statement on Monday said that 27 children were killed and 136 more were wounded in ongoing fighting in Kandahar, Khost and Paktia provinces in the last 72 hours, Afghan ToloNews said.

According to the agency, 20 children were killed and 130 more were wounded in Kandahar; 2 children were killed and 3 more were wounded in Khost; 5 children were killed and 3 more were wounded in Paktia in the last 72 hours.

representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting n Wednesday, August 10 in Doha as the Taliban are gaining momentum by seizing provincial capitals.

KI/5277601

News Code 177164
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177164/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News