US main cause of current crisis in Afghanistan: Izdiar

The United States signed a security pact with the Afghan government on the one hand and a treaty with Taliban on the other hand. This was the beginning of a new crisis in Afghanistan, he added.

By recognizing Taliban and government in Afghanistan at the same time, Washington has caused the current crisis in the country, Izdiar reiterated.

Referring to Taliban's actions, he lashed out at the signing of a security pact between Washington and Kabul as well as signing of a peace agreement between the United States and Taliban Group.

Even if the Taliban forcibly occupy Afghanistan, it does not mean sovereignty! It does not mean bringing stability! The war continues, the resistance continues, he stipulated.

MA/FNA14000517000706