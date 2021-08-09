  1. Politics
Aug 9, 2021, 10:08 AM

Taloqan, provincial capital in Afghanistan fells to Taliban

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – A member of Takhar Provincial Council of Afghanistan said that “Taloqan” city in Afghanistan’s Takhar province also fell to Taliban after provincial centers of Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pol, Kunduz and Nimruz.

A member of Takhar Provincial Council of Afghanistan Euhollah Raufi added that the city of “Taloqan” has completely fallen and government and popular forces retreated to the city of “Farkhar” yesterday.

A Kabul-based daily also wrote that “Taloqan” city, capital of ‘Takhar’ province released its prisoners from the Central Prison of Taloqan city on Sunday afternoon.

This is while clashes continue in central Helmand and Ghazni provinces severely.

According to General Sami Sadat, commander of the army in Helmand province, 1,400 Taliban were killed and 2,000 others were wounded in 11 days around “Lashkar Gah” city.

