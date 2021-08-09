Afghan govt. started the war, Taliban claims

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera Network on Monday, the spokesman said that Afghanistan’s government has decided to go to war.

Noting that Kabul government has started war in several provinces, he emphasized that there is no agreement on a ceasefire in Afghanistan.

He called the Group's attacks on Afghan government forces a reaction to Afghan army's attacks and said "we warn US no to interfere in the affairs of the country."

The Afghan Ministry of Defense announced yesterday that US’ B-52 bombers have launched airstrikes against Taliban positions in the north of the country.

US B-52 Stratofortress bombers launched airstrikes on the Taliban forces in the capital of the Jawzjan province, Sheberghan, in northern Afghanistan, inflicting significant damage to the militants, Afghan defense ministry spokesman Fawad Aman said on Saturday.

