Taliban have taken control of 65% of Afghanistan's territory

He went on to say that Taliban have also threatened to seize the capital of 11 provinces in order to cut off Kabul relations with its forces in northern part of the country.

The European official accused Taliban of failing to materialize its promise to achieve a political agreement, saying that Taliban failed to realize its promise of peace in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.

The security situation in Afghanistan has worsened and become very insecure following the irresponsible withdrawal of the United States from the country.

The Taliban have now taken control of much of Afghanistan’s land and the group is continuing to advance other areas.

It was announced yesterday that Taliban have taken control of the city of Aibak, capital of Samangan province in Afghanistan. In recent days, Taliban have taken control of capital of six provinces including Samangan, Takhar, Jawzjan, Sar-e-Pol, Kunduz and Nimruz.

