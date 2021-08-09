  1. Politics
Russian diplomat:

Taliban’s territorial grabs to be discussed in Doha talks

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said that he and the representatives of the Qatari office of the Taliban would hash over the Taliban’s recent territorial expansions in Afghanistan in Doha.

"We will discuss this in Doha," Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said, according to TASS.

"Yes, they [the Taliban] captured two administrative centers of provinces. They might possibly take more. However, a balance will inevitably be established," Kabulov added.

Taliban's advances are gaining momentum and the group is now reported to have taken at least 5 provincial capitals from the Afghanistan government forces.

Meanwhile, media reported late July that representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting in Doha next month, to discuss the war-torn situation of Afghanistan.

