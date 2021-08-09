Taliban’s territorial grabs to be discussed in Doha talks

"We will discuss this in Doha," Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said, according to TASS.

"Yes, they [the Taliban] captured two administrative centers of provinces. They might possibly take more. However, a balance will inevitably be established," Kabulov added.

Taliban's advances are gaining momentum and the group is now reported to have taken at least 5 provincial capitals from the Afghanistan government forces.

Meanwhile, media reported late July that representatives of the "Troika plus" comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan have planned to hold a meeting in Doha next month, to discuss the war-torn situation of Afghanistan.

