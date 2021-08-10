Taliban seize Farah as 7th Afghan provincial capital: report

“This afternoon the Taliban entered the city of Farah after briefly fighting with the security forces. They have captured the governor’s office and police headquarters,” Shahla Abubar, a member of Farah’s provincial council, told the AFP news agency on Tuesday.

Farah would be the seventh provincial capital city that falls to the groups since Friday.

Farah province is the second province bordering Iran after neighboring Nimruz province that is overrun by the armed group over the past few days

Meanwhile, Dadullah Ghane, head of Farah Provincial Council in Afghanistan, told Ofoq News Agency on Tuesday afternoon that the city of Farah has not fallen to the Taliban completely and the government forces were resisting at the Afghan National Security and Army building in the south of the city and clashes were ongoing.

KI/5278447