Abdullah appreciates Iran for supporting peace in Afghanistan

In a phone conversation on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard and Head of Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, peace process and intra-Afghan talks in line with attaining the lasting peace in this country.

Abdullah Abdullah, for his part, thanked the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting and facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan and emphasized the importance of Iran’s continued support for Afghanistan.

