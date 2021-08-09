Iran stressing presence of all Afghan sides in peace talks

The Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan, Jean Arnault.

Stressing the need for unity among all parties, he attached importance to ensuring the security of the people inside Afghanistan and preventing the influx of migrants to the borders.

Referring to the role of the United Nations in establishing peace and security in Afghanistan, he said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran supports UN initiatives in resolving the Afghan crisis."

At the same time, he criticized the UN for lack of action in the face of recent developments in Afghanistan.

The irresponsible moves of the Americans and the effects of the behavior of the occupiers have multiplied the problems of the people of Afghanistan, Amir-Abdollahian said.

"We must not allow the Americans to continue to act irresponsibly and remain silent at the United Nations", he added.

Jean Arnault, also spoke about the significant role of neighbors, especially Iran, in resolving the conflicts in Afghanistan.

"A stronger international consensus on Afghanistan is needed, and this requires the support of neighboring countries", he stressed.

At the end of the meeting, he praised the constructive role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting a political solution to the Afghan crisis.

