  1. Iran
Aug 6, 2021, 6:00 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 34,913 news cases, 458 deaths

Iran COVID-19 update: 34,913 news cases, 458 deaths

TEHRAN, Aug. 06 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 34,913 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours and 458 people have lost their lives since yesterday.

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 4,381 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, patients in the country is standing at 4,092,671.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 458 people since Thurs., bringing the death toll to 93,086.

So far, 3,492,468 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 6,279 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, above 26.3 COVID-19 tests have been taken throughout the country.

HJ/

News Code 177009
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177009/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News