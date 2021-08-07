Iran COVID-19 update: 26,439 news cases, 387 deaths

Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education announced the new figure, adding that 3,705 of the newly-detected patients have been hospitalized since yesterday.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus, COVID-19, patients in the country is standing at 4,119,110.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 387 people since Fri., bringing the death toll to 93,473.

So far, 3,515,263 COVID-19 patients have recovered and/or have been discharged from hospitals across the country.

In addition, 6,375 coronavirus patients are experiencing critical conditions and have been hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, above 26.39m COVID-19 tests have been taken throughout the country.

