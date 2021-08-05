Iran reports 434 deaths, 38,474 new cases of Covid-19 on Thu.

The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday that the Covid-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of 434 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 92,628 people.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has declined as compared to yesterday from 39,357 to 38,474, bringing the total detected cases to 4,057,758.

Also, 3,467,765 Iranians have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Currently, 6,170 patients with Covid 19 are being treated for in the intensive care units of hospitals across the country.

So far, 26,236,676 Covid 19 tests to detect the infections with the disease have been conducted in the country.

Currently, 285 cities in the country are classified as red-coded cities with a high risk of contracting the disease, 110 cities are orange-coded with a medium risk, and 53 cities are yellow-coded with low risks of contraction.

