Abdullah appreciates Iran for supporting peace in Afghanistan

Head of Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah appreciated the principled positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran for supporting and facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan

In a phone conversation on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard and Head of Afghanistan High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, peace process and intra-Afghan talks in line with attaining the lasting peace in this country.

Zarif calls for taking clear stand on Afghanistan situation

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has described the wrong policies of foreign powers as an important factor in the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting UN secretary general's special envoy for Afghanistan Jean Arnault in Tehran on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, in the meeting, Zarif pointed to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and blamed foreign powers' wrong policies for the current situation in the country.

'Mohammad Mokhber' appointed by Raeisi as VP

President Ebrahim Raeisi on Sunday appointed "Mohammad Mokhber" as the first vice president.

President Ebrahim Raeisi issued a decree on Sunday to appoint Dr. Mohammad Mokhber as the first vice president.

In a separate decree, Raeisi also appointed "Gholamhossein Esmaeili" as the chief of the staff of the presidency.

Iranian cmdr. refuses to hand over Afghan refugees to Taliban

In talks with Taliban forces a commander of Iranian border guards in Sistan and Balouchestan province announced that Iran will not hand over Afghan refugees to the Taliban.

While the Taliban demanded the extradition of refugee citizens to Iran.

This video shows the Iranian commander's talks with Taliban forces at the Iran-Afghanistan joint border.

President Raeisi receives Iranian-made Covid-19 vaccine

President Ebrahim Raeisi received the first dose of locally manufactured vaccine on Sunday.

After receiving the Iranian-made vaccine, President Ebrahim Raeisi talked to reporters during which he thanked all the medical personnel for their efforts during the fight against the pandemic.

The president said that general vaccination is an unavoidable necessity and a priority for his administration.

Iranian short film 'Echo' to be screened in US

Iranian short film 'Echo' is to be screened at the US Rhode Island International Film Festival.

'Echo' is written and directed by Mahin Sadri.

It has been previously been screened at Tehran International Short Film Festival.

Sadri is an actress and writer, known for Agony (2018), August (2017), and The Visit (2020).

In its 25th year, the Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) will take place August 9-15, 2021.

12th shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Iran: IRCS

The Secretary-General of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) said that the 12th cargo of coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sun.

The 12th batch of COVID-19 vaccine, provided by the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS), was handed to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education at the venue of Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA) on Sunday, Mohammad Hassan Ghossian Moghaddam stated.

City Council elects Alireza Zakani as mayor of Tehran

In a Sunday meeting of the Tehran City Council, Alireza Zakani was elected as the mayor of Tehran with 18 out of 21 votes.

Today, the members of the Tehran City Council discussed the qualification of Alireza Zakani so as to appoint him as the Mayor of Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Accordingly, in the election of the Tehran City Council members, Alireza Zakani was elected as the mayor of Tehran with 18 votes out of 21 votes.

Daily death toll from Covid-19 hits record in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry said Sunday that the coronavirus pandemic took the lives of 542 Iranians and infected 39,619 more people in the past 24 hours since Saturday.

The statistics released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Sunday said that the Covid-19 pandemic claimed the lives of 542 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 94,015 people. This is the highest daily death toll recorded in the country.

Iran seeking security of international ways

Saying that Iran seeks the security of international ways and energy transportation, the Iranian Parliament added that the Zionist regime is at the top of the terrorists.

Speaking on the sidelines of the open session of the Parliament on Sunday, the Speaker of Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf answered a question raised by reporters over G7 countries' statement on the attack on a Zionist tanker off Oman.

Velayati:

Cause of instability, insecurity must be expelled from region

Top Advisor to the Leader of Islamic Revolution for International Affairs said that the cause of ‘instability and insecurity’ must be expelled from the region.

Ali-Akbar Velayati made the remarks in his meeting with Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement Ziyad al-Nakhala in Tehran on Sunday and reiterated that those countries which are the main factor of insecurity and instability in the region must leave the region in the shortest time possible.

While congratulating the consecutive victories of the Resistance Front, Velayati said that path of Resistance and struggle has achieved remarkable progress and has been able to achieve many successes and victories for the oppressed nation of Palestine and the region.

