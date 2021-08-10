Iran waiting a wrong move by Zionists to destroy it: Salami

Referring to the rhetoric of an Israeli official raised against Iran, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that Islamic Republic of Iran is waiting a wrong move by Zionist regime to destroy it.

Speaking in a meeting among media companions held at the venue of Conference Hall of IRGC on Mon. on the occasion of National Journalists’ Day, Major General Hossein Salami Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) first commemorated the name and memory of martyrs of the Islamic Revolution especially those who were martyred in the arena of dissemination of information and described reports in the country as harbingers and messengers of the Islamic Revolution.

Raeisi tells Macron E3 must adhere to JCPOA commitments

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi called on the European countries and the United States to fulfill their commitments under the nuclear deal.

Speaking on Monday with the French President Emmanuel Macron in a one-hour telephone call, Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi referred to the repeated and gross violations by the United States and the failure of the three European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to comply with their obligations under the international agreement, and said, "By imposing new sanctions, the Americans have clearly violated their obligations and even extended the new sanctions to the humanitarian aspects.”

Bosnian FM visits Hazrat Masoumeh holy shrine

Bosnian Foreign Minister Bisera Turković paid a visit to Hazrat Masoumeh holy shrine in Qom, on Mon.

She was briefed about the personality and character of Hazrat Masoumeh in Islam.

The FM was also briefed about the concept of 'pilgrimage' in Iran.

Collapse of fake regime of Israel certain in near future

Operation Sword al-Quds showed that Palestine has become powerful and the decline and collapse of the fake Zionist regime is certain in near future, the Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps asserted.

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) met and held talks with prominent resistance leaders, the Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh and Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad Nakhaleh.

Persian Gulf's security Iran's redline

Stating that the security of the Persian Gulf is a redline for Iran, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman said that Iran has done its best to protect this waterway from the insecurities.

Speaking in his weekly press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Iran stressing presence of all Afghan sides in peace talks

Emphasizing the presence of all Afghan parties in intra-Afghan peace talks, a senior Iranian Parliamentary advisor attached great importance to ensuring the security of the people inside Afghanistan.

The Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Afghanistan, Jean Arnault.

Looking forward to resumption of Vienna talks on JCPOA

Russian envoy to the Vienna-based international organizations said that “we are looking forward to the resumption of Vienna talks on revival of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in coming weeks.”

No Iranian nationals banned from entering homeland: Judiciary

The head of Iran's Judiciary Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i has said that Iranians living abroad can freely return to the country and take possession of their properties inside the country.

Speaking in the High Judicial Council of the Judiciary on Monday morning, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Eje'i pointed out there are Iranian nationals living abroad who wish to return home while they are scared of facing prosecution in the country.

Those fully vaccinated have some 50% protection against Delta

According to a new scientific study, receiving two doses of vaccine will reduce the risk of getting infected with the COVID-19 Delta by 50-60%.

Researchers at Imperial College London found that people with a vaccine were half as likely to test positive for COVID-19 - including asymptomatic infections.

Daily death toll from Covid-19 hits record in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry said Monday that the coronavirus pandemic took the lives of 588 Iranians and infected 40,808 more people in the past 24 hours since Sunday.

The statistics released by the Iranian Health Ministry on Monday said that the Covid-19 pandemic claimed the lives of 588 Iranians in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began in February 2020 so far to 94,603 people. This is the highest daily death toll recorded in the country.

Meanwhile, the number of new cases has increased as compared to yesterday from 39,619 to 40,808 bringing the total detected cases to 4,199,537.

Iran seeking a respectful relationship with all countries: MP

Stating that Iran seeks to establish a respectful relationship with all countries, he stressed, MP Moghtadaei stressed that Iran will not give up its national interests, and will not make decisions under pressure.

Saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran has fulfilled its obligations since the signing of the JCPOA, Vice-Chairman of Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission stressed that Iran enjoys good cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Envoy calls for completing connecting Iranian railway to Iraq

Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad called for the completion of construction of a project connecting Iranian railway to neighboring Iraq.

Iraj Masjedi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Iraq, in a meeting with the Secretary of Council of Ministers in Iraq Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi on Monday said that the relevant organizations in the Islamic Republic of Iran have completed all preparations for the construction of a project to connect Iranian railway to Iraq.

It should be noted that Iraqi government agreed on May 27 to connect the railways to Islamic Republic of Iran’s railway via Basra-Shalamcheh line in southern Iraq, Masjedi highlighted.

'The Contrary Route' at Beijing intl. film festival

Abolfazl Jalili's drama “The Contrary Route” is to be screened at the 11th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF).

The event will be held on August 14-21.

The comedy-drama, “The Contrary Route”, is about a truck driver, his pregnant wife, his mistress, and a poet recovering from mental illness who are caught up in a series of unfortunate events, including a debt problem and the death of a dog.

