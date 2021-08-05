Iran-Venezuela ties strategic, brotherly

The Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Venezuelan Vice President Ricardo Menendez Prieto, who is in Tehran to attend President Raeisi's inauguration later today at the Iranian Parliament on Thursday.

Gen. Hatami said in the meeting that the high-ranking officials of the two countries have strong intention to develop cooperation and achieve a clear prospect for deepening the future relations between the two countries.

The absolute and principled policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the revolutionary, anti-tyrannical and friendly country of Venezuela is to further strengthen relations, Gen. Hatami said in the meeting.

The Minister of Defense of the Islamic Republic of Iran stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation and the efforts of both countries to reach an agreement between the two countries.

The Vice President of Venezuela, for his part, said that relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are of special priority and importance for Venezuela and added, "We are very pleased that the relations between the two countries have been developing in recent years, and we hope that these relations will develop further on a daily basis with the holding of a joint summit on economic cooperation between the two countries."

Also, the meeting was also attended by a number of officials and authorities of the two countries in the political and economic fields, and the process of cooperation between the two countries was reviewed within the framework of the joint commission.

Energy fields including oil, power plant, mining, science and technology, food industry, fisheries, automobile and banking and financial cooperation have been improved and the necessary strategies and mechanisms for the development of this cooperation, especially the entry of the private sector and support of the banking system of the two countries and joint activities were among the topics of this round of talks.

