Independent states can overcome US sanctions: Raeisi

President Ebrahim Raeisi made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Venezuelan Vice President Ricardo Menendez Prieto on Wednesday evening, who is in Tehran to attend Raeisi's inauguration later today at the Iranian Parliament.

"Iran and Venezuela have common interests as well as common enemies, and we have always shown that with perseverance and tact we can thwart the conspiracies of the United States and global imperialism, and the United States, contrary to its claims, cannot stop independent nations from progressing and excelling," Raeisi said in the meeting, according to a translated edition of the meeting as appeared on the Presidency website.

Referring to the strong will to strengthen bilateral relations to move rapidly towards comprehensive development, Ayatollah Raeisi stated, "We are determined to eliminate the problems facing our people by establishing comprehensive relations with friendly and brotherly countries."

In this meeting, Venezuelan Vice President Ricardo Menendez Prieto said, "Venezuela's friendship with the Iranian people is unconditional and permanent, and we are determined to make a leap in relations between the two countries. "

"We are confident that by working together we can overcome the problems," he said, referring to the drawing up of a common roadmap for dealing with issues such as sanctions.

KI/PR