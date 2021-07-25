Maduro orders military to respond to any US aggression

Venezuela's defense ministry has accused Washington of “flagrant provocation” after a US military plane allegedly flew into its territory from Colombia. According to Caracas, the US violated its airspace over 20 times this year, Russia Today reported.

A C-17 military transport aircraft belonging to the US Air Force flew into Venezuela’s Zulia state, which borders Colombia, on Thursday evening, its Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino Lopez said in a statement.

The plane flew on this course for some 14 nautical miles (26 kilometers), the ministry said.

It added that US planes had allegedly crossed into the country on 21 occasions this year, calling it a “serious violation of international aeronautical standards.”

The “flagrant provocation” happened as part of joint military drills in Colombia in which American fighter jets are participating, Venezuela said.

President Nicolas Maduro “has issued precise orders to remain alert and respond forcefully to any act of aggression,” the statement said.

Since the Trump administration, the United States has continued to use political pressure and military threats against President Nicolas Maduro, seizing Venezuelan assets in the United States and imposing various sanctions.

