Venezuelan government, opposition complete 1st round of talks

"We have discussed establishing a consultation mechanism with political and social actors that are as inclusive as possible," the two sides said in a joint statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

The next round of talks is set for Sept. 3-6, but where it will take place remains unclear.

The talks started Friday, and the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding that includes the lifting of US sanctions, stabilization of the economy, respect for political rights and the Constitution and electoral guarantees.

Calling the memorandum "a successful document," President Nicolas Maduro expressed commitment to the dialogue by saying on Twitter that "we will continue on that path with healthy conversations and negotiations.”

In July, Maduro announced that he was willing to start a dialogue between the government and the opposition, with National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez and Hector Rodriguez, governor of the state of Miranda, representing him in the meeting.

The mediation will be held ahead of regional and local elections in Venezuela on Nov. 21.

This follows failed negotiation attempts in 2019 in Norway and Barbados when opposition leader and self-proclaimed president of Venezuela Juan Guaido denounced Maduro’s administration for refusing to cooperate as well as for its absence from negotiations for 40 days.

Back then, Maduro had blamed Guaido for supporting US economic sanctions against Venezuela and had refused to send a delegation to participate in the meetings.

