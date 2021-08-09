Pardis Technology Park, Nicaragua to coop. on health & IT

As reported, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua, Denis Moncada, Nicaragua Deputy Minister of Health, and Nicaraguan Ambassador to Iran Isaac Lenin Bravo paid a visit to Pardis Technology Park.

In this visit, the Nicaraguan delegation visited different parts of the park and was briefed about the technological achievements of its member companies.

President of Pardis Technology Park Mahdi Saffari Nia referred to the history of bilateral cooperation and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Park and Nicaraguan Council on Science and Technology (CONICYT) and said, "From the beginning, we were ready to start operational cooperation with Nicaragua in three areas of information technology, biotechnology, and medical equipment."

"We now welcome the implementation of the provisions of the signed MoU and its technical evaluations," he added.

For his part, Moncada said, "It is important for Nicaragua to work with the park on technology, especially health technologies and information technology."

The Nicaraguan ambassador expressed hope that the two sides are expanding their cooperation under the pandemic.

Pardis Technology Park (PTP) is under the auspices of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology.

It pursues the goals of commercialization of the research results and establishes sustainable ties between universities and industries.

It is located in a 60 hectares area at a 20 km distance to the northeast vicinity of Tehran.

HJ/5277217