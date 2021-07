Iranian, Bosnian FMs stress developing bilateral ties

During the phone talk, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Bisera Turković discussed bilateral relations as well as relevant mutual issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif held separate phone talks with Togo's Minister of Foreign Affairs Robert Dussey and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss latest developments on bilateral relations on various issues including important regional issues especially situation in Afghanistan.

