Nicaraguan FM, Zarif meet

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Nicaragua Denis Ronaldo Moncada and Iranian FM Zarif held a meeting in Tehran, today.

The two sides conferred on the latest developments in bilateral relations and important issues in the Latin American region, as well as the two countries' combat against unilateralism and the interference of some countries in the affairs of independent countries.

Zarif described the relations between the two countries in various fields as important and called for the use of appropriate methods for the continuation of cooperation between the two sides.

He also pointed out the similarities between the people of the two countries in terms of enduring the economic pressures imposed by the unilateralism of the US and stressed the undoubted success of the people of the two countries in this regard.

Moncada arrived in Tehran a few days ago to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the new Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi last Thursday.

For his turn, in this meeting, he hailed the efforts of the outgoing Zarif in the past eight years for developing mutual ties with Nicaragua.

