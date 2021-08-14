Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 14

Arman-e Melli:
Raeisi vows his admin. would accelerate vaccination
Aftab:
President Raeisi pays a visit to a drug store in Tehran
Taliban captures 13 provincial capital in Afghanistan
Ebtekar:
President: There is no problem in allocating funds to import vaccines
Etela'at:
Raeisi says would overcome Covid-19 by vaccination, restrictions
PMU foils terrorist plots against Muharram ceremonies
Iran:
Taliban captures Herat
Javan:
18 provincial capital in Afghanistan seized by Taliban
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Russian, British envoys summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry
Kayhan:
President pays a visit to a drug store to hear people problems
Taliban captures 6 more provinces in Afghanistan
