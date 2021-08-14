  1. Politics
Aug 14, 2021, 8:51 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 14

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, August 14.

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi vows his admin. would accelerate vaccination

Aftab:

President Raeisi pays a visit to a drug store in Tehran

Taliban captures 13 provincial capital in Afghanistan

Ebtekar:

President: There is no problem in allocating funds to import vaccines

Etela'at:

Raeisi says would overcome Covid-19 by vaccination, restrictions

PMU foils terrorist plots against Muharram ceremonies

Iran:

Taliban captures Herat

Javan:

18 provincial capital in Afghanistan seized by Taliban

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Russian, British envoys summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry

Kayhan:

President pays a visit to a drug store to hear people problems

Taliban captures 6 more provinces in Afghanistan

RHM/

News Code 177305
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/177305/

