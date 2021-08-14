Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 14

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi vows his admin. would accelerate vaccination

Aftab:

President Raeisi pays a visit to a drug store in Tehran

Taliban captures 13 provincial capital in Afghanistan

Ebtekar:

President: There is no problem in allocating funds to import vaccines

Etela'at:

Raeisi says would overcome Covid-19 by vaccination, restrictions

PMU foils terrorist plots against Muharram ceremonies

Iran:

Taliban captures Herat

Javan:

18 provincial capital in Afghanistan seized by Taliban

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Russian, British envoys summoned to Iran Foreign Ministry

Kayhan:

President pays a visit to a drug store to hear people problems

Taliban captures 6 more provinces in Afghanistan

RHM/