Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 5

Asia:
Britain, Romania and Liberia lodge complaints against Iran at UN security council
Ebtekar:
Suspicious night at Persian Gulf
Etemad:
Riyadh, Tehran can establish peace in Persian Gulf region
Ettela’at:
Raeisi to Bosnia FM: Iran supports oppressed nations
Iran:
Senior world leaders in Tehran to attend President Raeisi's inauguration
Javan:
IRGC chief: Iran to have devastating response to any threats
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
UN: Taliban committed war crimes in Afghanistan
Hezbollah secretary general reveals plots to wage civil war in Lebanon
Donya-ye Eghtesad:
CBI governor expresses concern over rising inflation
Shargh:
Raeisi chairs Rouhani's cabinet on first day as president
Shahrwand:
Iran battles Delta coronavirus: Iran Red Crescent
Kayhan:
Raeisi to sworn-in at parliament to form popular government and revive hope
KI
Your Comment