Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on August 5

Asia:

Britain, Romania and Liberia lodge complaints against Iran at UN security council

Ebtekar:

Suspicious night at Persian Gulf

Etemad:

Riyadh, Tehran can establish peace in Persian Gulf region

Ettela’at:

Raeisi to Bosnia FM: Iran supports oppressed nations

Iran:

Senior world leaders in Tehran to attend President Raeisi's inauguration

Javan:

IRGC chief: Iran to have devastating response to any threats

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

UN: Taliban committed war crimes in Afghanistan

Hezbollah secretary general reveals plots to wage civil war in Lebanon

Donya-ye Eghtesad:

CBI governor expresses concern over rising inflation

Shargh:

Raeisi chairs Rouhani's cabinet on first day as president

Shahrwand:

Iran battles Delta coronavirus: Iran Red Crescent

Kayhan:

Raeisi to sworn-in at parliament to form popular government and revive hope

