Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 31

Arman-e Melli:

50 mn people in Iran prone to catch Omicron

Asia:

Safdarian wins gold medal at UIAA Ice Climbing C'ships

Aftab:

Iranian entrepreneur made US accept failure of economic war

Etemad:

Zionist president travels to UAE

Etela'at:

Iran rightful not to trust US

Javan:

Leader stresses fighting against smuggling products

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Pompeo afraid of US possible return to JCPOA

Kayhan:

In phone call with Macron: Raeisi outlines basic principles of potential deal with P4+1

Leader says enemy's goal was collapse of Iranian economy

