Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 31

Arman-e Melli:
50 mn people in Iran prone to catch Omicron
Asia:
Safdarian wins gold medal at UIAA Ice Climbing C'ships
Aftab:
Iranian entrepreneur made US accept failure of economic war
Etemad:
Zionist president travels to UAE
Etela'at:
Iran rightful not to trust US
Javan:
Leader stresses fighting against smuggling products
Jomhuri-e Eslami:
Pompeo afraid of US possible return to JCPOA
Kayhan:
In phone call with Macron: Raeisi outlines basic principles of potential deal with P4+1
Leader says enemy's goal was collapse of Iranian economy
