  1. Iran
Jan 31, 2022, 8:50 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 31

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on January 31

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Monday, January 31.

Arman-e Melli:

50 mn people in Iran prone to catch Omicron

Asia: 

Safdarian wins gold medal at UIAA Ice Climbing C'ships

Aftab:

Iranian entrepreneur made US accept failure of economic war

Etemad:

Zionist president travels to UAE

Etela'at:

Iran rightful not to trust US

Javan:

Leader stresses fighting against smuggling products

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Pompeo afraid of US possible return to JCPOA

Kayhan:

In phone call with Macron: Raeisi outlines basic principles of potential deal with P4+1

Leader says enemy's goal was collapse of Iranian economy

RHM/

News Code 183440
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/183440/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News