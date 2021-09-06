Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 6

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi to Macron: Iran supporting fruitful talks

Taliban faces heavy losses in Panjshir

Aftab:

Raeisi says Iran supporting fruitful talks

Vague riddle of JCPOA revival

Etemad:

Raeisi to Macron: Iran has no problem with negotiation to lift sanctions

Ahmad Masoud warns Taliban

Etela'at:

Raeisi says negotiations must lead to lifting sanctions

Yemen launches large-scale missile attack against Saudis

Iran:

Macron says Paris seeking new chapters in relations with Tehran

Javan:

Raeisi stresses lifting sanctions in 2nd call with Macron

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

Nuclear negotiations on agenda of Raeisi govt.

Resistance achieve new victories in Panjshir

Shargh:

Leader appreciates Iranian Paralympic athletes

Kayhan:

Yemen launches large-scale missile attack against Saudis

Afghan problem resolvable with forming a govt. with Afghan's will

RHM/