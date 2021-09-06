Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on September 6

Arman-e Melli:
Raeisi to Macron: Iran supporting fruitful talks
Taliban faces heavy losses in Panjshir
Aftab:
Raeisi says Iran supporting fruitful talks
Vague riddle of JCPOA revival
Etemad:
Raeisi to Macron: Iran has no problem with negotiation to lift sanctions
Ahmad Masoud warns Taliban
Etela'at:
Raeisi says negotiations must lead to lifting sanctions
Yemen launches large-scale missile attack against Saudis
Iran:
Macron says Paris seeking new chapters in relations with Tehran
Javan:
Raeisi stresses lifting sanctions in 2nd call with Macron
Jomhouriy-e Eslami:
Nuclear negotiations on agenda of Raeisi govt.
Resistance achieve new victories in Panjshir
Shargh:
Leader appreciates Iranian Paralympic athletes
Kayhan:
Yemen launches large-scale missile attack against Saudis
Afghan problem resolvable with forming a govt. with Afghan's will
