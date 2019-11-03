Iran's Greco-Roman wrestling team wins U23 Senior World C'ships title

The national U-23 Greco-Roman wrestling team of Iran won the U23 Senior World Championships after collecting 3 gold medals and 3 bronzes on Sunday.

Meysam Dalkhani, Mohammad Reza Garaei and Ali Akbar Yousefi in the weights 63, 72, and 130 kg won the three gold medals while Mehdi Mohsenejad, Sajjad Amantalab, and Mohammad Hadi Saravi clinched the three bronze medals for the Iranian team.

The Iranian wrestlers won the world title with 122 points, followed by Georgia and Russia in the second and third places with 121 and 118 points, respectively.

The U23 Senior World Championships were held in Budapest, Hungary on October 28 - 03, 2019.

