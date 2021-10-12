Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 12

Ebtekar:
Leader praises Iran wrestling team for victories in 2021 WWC
Etela'at:
President stress scientific, technological development in addition to missiles
Ghalibaf says any agreement must lead to lifting sanctions
Javan:
Leader praises victories of Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team
Jumhori-e Eslami:
Leader appreciates Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team
President Raeisi: Development must be done based on science, technology
Kayhan:
FM Amir-Abdollahian: US behaviors not trustable
President Raeisi: Universities must be thinking room of govt. for development
RHM/
Your Comment