Oct 12, 2021, 8:50 AM

Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on October 12

TEHRAN, Oct. 12 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tueseday, October 12.

Ebtekar:

Leader praises Iran wrestling team for victories in 2021 WWC

Etela'at:

President stress scientific, technological development in addition to missiles

Ghalibaf says any agreement must lead to lifting sanctions

Javan:

Leader praises victories of Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team

Jumhori-e Eslami:

Leader appreciates Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team 

President Raeisi: Development must be done based on science, technology

Kayhan:

FM Amir-Abdollahian: US behaviors not trustable

President Raeisi: Universities must be thinking room of govt. for development

Marzieh Rahmani
