Leader to endorse Raeisi's presidential decree on Tue.

A host of high-ranking officials of the country will also participate in the Tuesday ceremony at Imam Khomeini Hussainia.

He will be authorized as the new Iranian President by Ayatollah Khamenei.

The ceremony will be broadcast live at 10:30 a.m. (local time) on Tuesday from the Iranian national TV, Leader's official website and official pages on social media.

Raeisi will be sworn in as the next Iranian President on Thursday in a ceremony at Iran's Parliament.

Due to the international importance of the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect, 11 committees will be in charge of organizing the ceremony, inviting foreign and domestic guests, as well as security and, health protocol affairs.

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi won Iran’s presidential election which was held on 18 June, gaining 61.95% of the total votes.

