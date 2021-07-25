'Metamorphosis in Slaughterhouse' to go on screen in Toronto

'Metamorphosis in the Slaughterhouse' narrates the story of a family who must move from their village.

The film is a 2020 production of Iran, Germany, and Canada, produced by Mehdi Koohzadeh.

The cast includes Fariba Talebi, Saeed Ahmadi, Fariba Torkashvand, Farahnaz Manafizaher, Rhamat Sekar khand, Foujan Ahmadi, Mahshid Khosravi, Iman Saraf, Arezou Balalidehkordi, Sarina Yousefi , Mohammad Eghlimi, Amir Abbas Ghazaei, Avin Koohzadeh.

The film has been screened at the 42nd edition of the Efebo d'Oro in Italy, International Children’s Film Festival Bangladesh, and the 74th edition of the Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Salerno in Italy.

The film won two awards at the Bare Bones International Film Festival, held in Oklahoma in the US. It has also won the grand prize of the 17th edition of the Houston Asian American Pacific Islander Film Festival in the US.

The Toronto Reel Asian International Film Festival is a charitable cultural film festival organization located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, that advocates Asian representations through media arts. Works include films and videos by East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, as well as those by Asian-Canadian and Asian-American filmmakers. As Canada's largest and longest-running Pan-Asian film festival in Canada with a 20-year history, Reel Asian provides a public forum for Asian media artists and their work, and fuels the growing appreciation for Asian cinema in Canada.

The festival will be held on August 12-22 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

