Afghanistan's Kandahar airport targeted by rockets

At least three rockets have hit the Kandahar Airport in southern Afghanistan, airport chief Massoud Pashtun told the AFP news agency on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

"Last night three rockets were fired at the airport and two of them hit the runway […]. Due to this, all flights from the airport have been cancelled", Pashtun said.

He added that work to repair the runway was currently underway and that the airport was expected to be operational again later on Sunday.

AFP also cited an unnamed official at the civil aviation authority in Kabul as confirming the rocket attack.

The Taliban have launched large-scale attacks on the provincial capitals of Herat, Kandahar, Helmand and Takhar over the past two days.

However, the Afghan Interior Ministry says widespread Taliban attacks on the cities of Herat, Kandahar and Lashkar Gah have been thwarted.

