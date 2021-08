A terrible explosion was heard in Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, Afghanistan, Al-Mayadeen reported.

According to the TV Channel, the Green Zone of Kabul has been targeted by a mortar attack.

The media report indicates that siren sounded at the US Embassy in Kabul following the incident.

Afghan-based Tolo TV also reported that the explosion in Kabul occurred near house of Afghan Minister of Defense.

So far, no possible casualties have been reported on the blast.

