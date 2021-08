The town of “Zaranj” in central “Nimruz” province in Afghanistan fell to Taliban, TOLO reported.

According to the report, airport and police headquarters in ‘Nimruz’ province fell to the Taliban Group.

Accordingly, government forces and local officials have completely left Nimruz province.

Tolo TV is currently showing footage that a convoy of Taliban tanks entering the city of Zaranj, the capital of Nimruz province.

