UN Security Council considering meeting on Afghanistan Fri.

The UN Security Council is considering the possibility of holding a meeting this Friday to address the escalating violence in Afghanistan, a diplomatic source in the Security Council told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The council is trying to work out the logistics if a meeting is possible on Friday," the source said.

Meanwhile, the latest report on Afghanistan said that the United States air forces bombed a Taliban weapons depot and vehicle in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Afghan Ofoq news agency, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense said in this regard that Taliban weapons and ammunition depots had been destroyed in the airstrikes.

A the same time, Tolo news agency has reported that heavy clashes that began a week ago are still ongoing between government forces and the Taliban in Lashkargah, the provincial capital of Helmand province.

Violence between Afghanistan government forces and the Taliban has escalated over the past two months after the US and NATO troops withdrew from the country in a suspicious manner. Washington seems to have sowed sedition and rift in the country and still seems to be dividing the Afghans after two decades of occupying the poor country.

