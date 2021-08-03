  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2021, 12:29 PM

Afghan govt. ready to share power with Taliban: Atmar

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Afghan FM Mohammad Hanif Atmar announced that the government in Afghanistan is ready to make peace and share power with the Taliban.

In an interview with Izvestia newspaper, Atmar said, in case the Taliban meet certain conditions, the Afghan government is ready to make peace with the group.

"We are ready to work with the Taliban. We are ready to bring them to the government. We are ready for peace and sharing of power with them," he said.

Atmar added, "It is the free will of the Afghan people that determines the future of this country. Afghanistan should not be a threat to any country and there should not be a single foreign terrorist on its territory."

He noted that the Afghan government is ready to accept the Taliban as part of its body, provided that the group does not support terrorism.

