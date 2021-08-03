  1. Politics
2 rockets hit Herat intl. airport

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Officials at Herat International Airport in Afghanistan say the airport has been targeted by two rockets.

As they say, a couple of minutes ago, the Taliban fired rockets at the airport.

Flights have been canceled until further notice.

This while the Taliban has made no reaction to the accident.

