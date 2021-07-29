Iran, Austria emphasize judicial, human rights coop.

Islamic Republic of Iran and Austria stressed the need to enhance judicial and human rights cooperation.



IRGC forces capture shipment of weapons in SE

The IRGC's Ground Force Quds headquarters announced in a statement the identification and seizure of a large shipment of pistols from terrorists in the southeastern region of Iran.

Judiciary pardons, reduces sentences of 2019 unrest convicts

Iran Judiciary said Wed. that a large number of convicts who were detained in the riots that followed the hike in gasoline prices in late 2019 have been pardoned or their sentences have been commuted.

Iran to begin vaccination of school teachers tomorrow

The Spokesman for the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus of Iran said Wednesday the vaccinating school teachers will start Thursday, which marks the Eid Al-Ghadir.

Iran parl. speaker meets with president Assad in Damascus

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and sat down for talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad on Wednesday afternoon.

Ghalibaf meets Syrian counterpart

The Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf met and held talks with the Speaker of Syrian People's Assembly Hammoudeh Sabbagh on Wed.

Iran reports 33,817 news cases of Covid-19, 303 deaths Wed.

According to the Iranian Health Ministry on Wednesday, 33,817 new cases of COVID-19 infections were detected across the country in the past 24 hours since Tuesday while the disease has killed 303 people.

Outgoing Rouhani thanks Leader for support over 8 past yrs

The outgoing Iranian President Hassan Rouhani expressed his appreciation to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei for backing his administration over the 8 past years.



Tajikistan backs Iran's membership in SCO

Tajik FM said his country supports a decision to admit Iran to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Leader stresses "West not trustworthy"

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution said that the experience of the incumbent government show that not only Westerners are not trustworthy, but also they seek any chance to hurt the Iranian nation.

Iran, EU confer of developments in Afghanistan

Iran's ambassador to Kabul and EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Ghalibaf stresses boosting Tehran-Damascus trade relations

Iranian Parliament Speaker stressed that strong trade relations between the private sector of Iran and Syria must be achieved by removing the obstacles in various economic fields.

Iran shocked by Canada in straight sets: Tokyo 2020

Iran national volleyball team were shocked by Canada in straight sets (25-16, 25-20, 25-22) in Pool A of the 2020 Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Iran, Russia trade volume exchange up 15% in 1st half of 2021

Iran’s trade representative in Russian Federation on Tue. said that volume of trade exchanged between Islamic Republic of Iran and Russian Federation in first six months of 2021 registered a considerable growth.

