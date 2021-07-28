Iran, Austria emphasize judicial, human rights coop.

Member of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria and Deputy Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights emphasized expansion of bilateral cooperation on judicial and human rights issues and exchange of information and experience between the two countries of Iran and Austria.

Martin Eichtinger, member of the Provincial Government of Lower Austria and Barbara Grosse, the First Secretary of Austrian Embassy in Iran met and held talks with Seyyed Majid Tafreshi Deputy Secretary of Iran’s High Council of Human Rights for International Affairs at the venue of the Human Rights Headquarters on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral ties between Iran and Austria on issues of mutual interests.

In the beginning, Eichtinger pointed to the 700 years of relationship between the two countries of Iran and Austria and stressed that Tehran and Vienna have established official political ties since 150 years ago and have had constant cultural relationship for over 60 years.

He also expressed hope that political and economic ties, judicial and legal cooperation, exchanging specialized delegations and cultural cooperation would continue in the next administration in Iran, referring to the President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi taking office next week.

Tafreshi, for his turn, thanked Austria for its strong determination to expand bilateral ties with Iran and pointed to the good relationship between the two countries during the four decades after the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

He said that presuming a superior position wouldn’t help international relations in today’s world.

He also highlighted the importance the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with world powers and the next administration’s viewpoint on the issue.

